Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.94

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 304826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.81 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Panasonic Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

