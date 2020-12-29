Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.14 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $15.15 or 0.00057133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00604654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00328634 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

