Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$33.50

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.11.

PLC stock opened at C$28.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$844.68 million and a P/E ratio of 64.00. Park Lawn Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

