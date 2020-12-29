Patriot Energy (OTCMKTS:PGYC) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Critical Review

Patriot Energy (OTCMKTS:PGYC) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot Energy and Paramount Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.68 -$66.21 million N/A N/A

Patriot Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Energy and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Energy N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patriot Energy and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89

Paramount Resources has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Patriot Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Patriot Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Patriot Energy Company Profile

Patriot Energy Corp., provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf and Atlantic Canada. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Québec .

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

