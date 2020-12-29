PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $161,927.64 and approximately $16.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00202873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00596310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00323045 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055119 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

