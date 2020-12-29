Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $177.22 Average PT from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,240 shares of company stock valued at $83,768,795. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.