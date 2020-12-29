Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.45

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

