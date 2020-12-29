Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -0.01.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

