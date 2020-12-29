Peloton Interactive (PTON) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $144.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00.

12/2/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $110.00.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $140.00.

11/6/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $129.00 to $142.00.

11/4/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,788. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $167.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 741,218 shares of company stock valued at $88,467,769 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

