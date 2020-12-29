Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,318. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.