Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,318. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.