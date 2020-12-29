PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $121.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Insiders have sold a total of 15,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

