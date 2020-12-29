Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.52

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 72346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6164 dividend. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

