Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $56,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the period.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

