Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Receives GBX 3 Consensus PT from Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Friday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

