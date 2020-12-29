Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $693.15

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $693.15 and traded as high as $724.80. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) shares last traded at $717.60, with a volume of 545,343 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

The firm has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 693.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,600 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,312 ($14,779.20). Also, insider Andrew Briggs bought 17,688 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £119,394 ($155,989.03). In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,252.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

