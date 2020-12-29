PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Volume Hits $39,386.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $600,246.25 and approximately $39,386.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

