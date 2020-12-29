Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.10. Phunware shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 50,621 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 14.38.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 71.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

