PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $6.07. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 717,651 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

