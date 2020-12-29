Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 5,600 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

