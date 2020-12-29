pNetwork Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.02135640 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,540,838 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

