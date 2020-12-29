Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.58

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $15.15. Points International shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 35,077 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a P/E ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

