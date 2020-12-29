Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $97.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after purchasing an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

