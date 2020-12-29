Polkadot 1-Day Volume Hits $2.67 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00026610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.46 billion and $2.67 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00140528 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00203765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00597486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00322800 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055020 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,028,742,812 coins and its circulating supply is 894,719,705 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.