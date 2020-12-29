Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $14.71 on Tuesday.
About Porch Group
