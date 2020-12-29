Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,078.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 368,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

