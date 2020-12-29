PotCoin Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $4,522.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,999.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $734.21 or 0.02719323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00478881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.39 or 0.01301457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00595773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00247550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,309.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,367,748 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

