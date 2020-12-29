Primas Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.54 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $651,319.24 and $4.54 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00476179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,291.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

