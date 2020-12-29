Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 89.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.