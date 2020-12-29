Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $32.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

