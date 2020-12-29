Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PRGS stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $37,770.00. Insiders bought 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Progress Software by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Progress Software by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

