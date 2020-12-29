Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,848 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 282.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STXB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STXB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

STXB opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $290.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

