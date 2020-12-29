Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $5,598.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00599772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00163454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

