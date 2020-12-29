Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.19 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Qtum has a total market cap of $213.31 million and approximately $301.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00008245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,031,764 coins and its circulating supply is 97,512,344 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.