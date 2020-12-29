Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading 11.4% Higher

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) shares traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.92. 511,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 351,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John S. Shiely bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 85.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

