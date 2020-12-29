QuadrantProtocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,174.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $36,174.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00141196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00204733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00601313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00326012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055574 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

