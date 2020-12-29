QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

