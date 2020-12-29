Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.36.

