Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Quanta Services by 510.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,974 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 557,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 253,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

