Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0289 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $20.61 million and approximately $348,951.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.