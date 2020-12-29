Quark (QRK) Tops One Day Volume of $299.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Quark has a market cap of $1.83 million and $299.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.