Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

