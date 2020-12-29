R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 8.4%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,358,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,145,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $410,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

