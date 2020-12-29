R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 8.4%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,358,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,145,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
