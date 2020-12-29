Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading 7% Higher

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.67. 1,154,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 161,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

