Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Up 75.6% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $13,045.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00133133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00613720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00162169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056972 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

