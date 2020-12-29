Raise (RAISE) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $62,801.30 and approximately $170.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00612393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00165024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00329949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

