Raymond James Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been given a $3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 14,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

