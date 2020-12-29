Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

NYSE RC opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.