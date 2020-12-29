Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Friday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 34.40 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Real Estate Investors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.60. The company has a market capitalization of £61.71 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

In related news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

