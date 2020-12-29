Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading Up 9.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,348,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 454,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

