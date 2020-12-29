Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $6,000.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

